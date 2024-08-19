Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

NYSEARCA VB traded up $2.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $228.75. The stock had a trading volume of 425,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,589. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $222.03 and its 200 day moving average is $220.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $236.96.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

