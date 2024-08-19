Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 21.4% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 11,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 36,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider David A. Glazer sold 72,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total transaction of $2,260,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 298,012 shares in the company, valued at $9,292,014.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider David A. Glazer sold 72,500 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total value of $2,260,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 298,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,292,014.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 26,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total transaction of $606,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $905,818.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 495,673 shares of company stock worth $14,514,337 in the last three months. 12.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PLTR. Mizuho lowered Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.14.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE PLTR traded up $0.42 on Monday, hitting $32.50. 51,802,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,662,348. The company has a market cap of $72.37 billion, a PE ratio of 268.27, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 2.71. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.68 and a 12 month high of $32.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.78 and a 200-day moving average of $24.20.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $678.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

