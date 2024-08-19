MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Sold by Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $2,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 60.7% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 23,030.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on MGM. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

MGM Resorts International stock traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,572,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,990,450. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $33.44 and a twelve month high of $48.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.33. The firm has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.24.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.20. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 26.36%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at MGM Resorts International

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 4,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total value of $178,190.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,250 shares in the company, valued at $215,355. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 4,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total value of $178,190.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,355. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle bought 58,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,986,697.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,719,987.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 216,400 shares of company stock worth $7,312,197 in the last ninety days. 2.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Articles

