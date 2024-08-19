Milestone Asset Management LLC Sells 6,216 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Milestone Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,216 shares during the period. Travelers Companies makes up approximately 0.9% of Milestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Milestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $3,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,693,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,132,313,000 after purchasing an additional 148,012 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,743,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,702,588,000 after buying an additional 3,158,979 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,124,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $595,075,000 after acquiring an additional 154,886 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $282,593,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,435,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $273,529,000 after acquiring an additional 40,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

TRV stock traded up $2.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $218.95. The stock had a trading volume of 540,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,129. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.33 and a twelve month high of $232.75. The firm has a market cap of $49.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.32.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.72). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 31.20%.

A number of research analysts have commented on TRV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $221.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $202.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $252.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.78.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total transaction of $2,114,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,820,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

