Moonbeam (GLMR) Price Tops $0.16 on Exchanges

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 19th. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000276 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Moonbeam has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Moonbeam has a market capitalization of $145.61 million and $4.39 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00035409 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00006681 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00012173 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00007804 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001482 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004105 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,132,881,270 coins and its circulating supply is 893,464,381 coins. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

