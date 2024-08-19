Morgan Stanley Trims WEBTOON Entertainment (NASDAQ:WBTN) Target Price to $17.00

WEBTOON Entertainment (NASDAQ:WBTN – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on WEBTOON Entertainment from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $28.00.

WBTN opened at $12.17 on Friday. WEBTOON Entertainment has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $25.66.

WEBTOON Entertainment (NASDAQ:WBTN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.92. The company had revenue of $320.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that WEBTOON Entertainment will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Yongsoo Kim bought 7,800 shares of WEBTOON Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.92 per share, with a total value of $100,776.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 110,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,432,957.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WBTN. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of WEBTOON Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in WEBTOON Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $413,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in WEBTOON Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,256,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in WEBTOON Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,516,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of WEBTOON Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,541,000.

Our Vision To be the world’s storytelling technology platform empowering creation by anyone, for everyone. WEBTOON is a global storytelling platform where a vibrant community of creators and users discover, create and share new content. We have pioneered a cultural movement by revolutionizing the storytelling format and democratizing content creation and publication.

