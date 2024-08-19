Mpac Group (LON:MPAC) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Mpac Group (LON:MPAC – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Mpac Group Price Performance

Mpac Group stock opened at GBX 450.26 ($5.75) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 490.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 453.01. Mpac Group has a 12 month low of GBX 183.14 ($2.34) and a 12 month high of GBX 550 ($7.02). The company has a market capitalization of £92.17 million, a PE ratio of 3,480.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.59.

Mpac Group Company Profile

Mpac Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and automation solutions to healthcare, clean energy, and food and beverage sectors worldwide. It operates through Original Equipment and Service segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and engineers packaging solutions; offers automation and secondary packaging equipment, end-of-line robotic with integrated testing solutions, and at line instrumentation solutions; and designs and integrates packaging systems.

