Mpac Group (LON:MPAC) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Mpac Group (LON:MPAC – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.
Mpac Group Price Performance
Mpac Group stock opened at GBX 450.26 ($5.75) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 490.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 453.01. Mpac Group has a 12 month low of GBX 183.14 ($2.34) and a 12 month high of GBX 550 ($7.02). The company has a market capitalization of £92.17 million, a PE ratio of 3,480.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.59.
Mpac Group Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Mpac Group
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- This Small Cap Wealth Management Stock Could Provide Big Returns
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
Receive News & Ratings for Mpac Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mpac Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.