MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,051 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $12,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in MSCI by 9.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 239,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,475,000 after purchasing an additional 21,310 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in MSCI by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 13,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $959,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in MSCI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $904,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in MSCI by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 819,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $463,506,000 after acquiring an additional 57,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

MSCI stock traded down $1.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $560.53. The company had a trading volume of 390,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,526. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $509.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $522.47. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $439.95 and a 12 month high of $617.39. The stock has a market cap of $44.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.10.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.09. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 143.09% and a net margin of 43.86%. The company had revenue of $707.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 14.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.69%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSCI. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $526.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays upped their price target on MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Argus increased their price objective on MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $615.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MSCI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $584.79.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

