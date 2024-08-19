Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Nabriva Therapeutics Trading Up 141,999,900.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ NBRV opened at $1.42 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.53. Nabriva Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $8.45.
Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Nabriva Therapeutics
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- This Small Cap Wealth Management Stock Could Provide Big Returns
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
Receive News & Ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.