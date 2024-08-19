Nano Hits Market Capitalization of $119.28 Million (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded up 10.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. Nano has a market cap of $119.28 million and approximately $2.13 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nano has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. One Nano coin can currently be bought for $0.90 or 0.00001525 BTC on major exchanges.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,712.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $334.35 or 0.00569458 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00009933 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.52 or 0.00113291 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00031932 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.59 or 0.00256485 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00036111 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.05 or 0.00071620 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official message board is blog.nano.org. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

