National Bankshares Raises TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK) Price Target to C$104.00

TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK – Free Report) had its price target increased by National Bankshares from C$89.00 to C$104.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins set a C$95.00 price objective on shares of TerraVest Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. National Bank Financial raised shares of TerraVest Industries to a strong-buy rating in a report on Sunday, July 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$91.00 price objective on TerraVest Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th.

TSE:TVK opened at C$94.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.21, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of C$1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 0.67. TerraVest Industries has a 1 year low of C$30.45 and a 1 year high of C$96.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$75.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$69.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. TerraVest Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

In related news, Director Dustin Haw sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$75.73, for a total transaction of C$1,135,950.00. In other TerraVest Industries news, Director Dale Laniuk sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.25, for a total value of C$6,311,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 553 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$41,060.25. Also, Director Dustin Haw sold 15,000 shares of TerraVest Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$75.73, for a total transaction of C$1,135,950.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,800 shares of company stock worth $7,507,738. Insiders own 29.70% of the company’s stock.

TerraVest Industries Inc manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, transportation, and other markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Heating and Cooling Products (HVAC Equipment); Compressed Gas Storage and Distribution Equipment (Compressed Gas Equipment); Energy Processing Equipment (Processing Equipment); and Service.

