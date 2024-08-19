Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $20.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Navigator in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Navigator from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.
Read Our Latest Report on NVGS
Navigator Stock Down 1.4 %
Navigator Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Navigator’s payout ratio is presently 17.09%.
Institutional Trading of Navigator
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Navigator during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Navigator by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 661,288 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,546,000 after purchasing an additional 83,344 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navigator during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,571,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Navigator by 361.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 207,039 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 162,160 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Navigator by 266.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 42,995 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 31,250 shares during the period. 18.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Navigator
Navigator Holdings Ltd. engages in owning and operating a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. It provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, liquefied petroleum gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. The company also offers ship shore infrastructure and consultancy services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Navigator
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- This Small Cap Wealth Management Stock Could Provide Big Returns
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
Receive News & Ratings for Navigator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navigator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.