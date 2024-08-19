Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $20.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Navigator in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Navigator from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Navigator Stock Down 1.4 %

Navigator Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:NVGS opened at $16.08 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Navigator has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $18.18. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Navigator’s payout ratio is presently 17.09%.

Institutional Trading of Navigator

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Navigator during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Navigator by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 661,288 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,546,000 after purchasing an additional 83,344 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navigator during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,571,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Navigator by 361.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 207,039 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 162,160 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Navigator by 266.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 42,995 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 31,250 shares during the period. 18.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Navigator

Navigator Holdings Ltd. engages in owning and operating a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. It provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, liquefied petroleum gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. The company also offers ship shore infrastructure and consultancy services.

