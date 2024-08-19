Navios Maritime Partners (NMM) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 20th. Analysts expect Navios Maritime Partners to post earnings of $2.90 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Navios Maritime Partners stock opened at $45.86 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Navios Maritime Partners has a one year low of $20.92 and a one year high of $53.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Navios Maritime Partners’s payout ratio is currently 1.51%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of liquid and dry cargo commodities, including crude oil, refined petroleum, chemicals, iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizer, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under short, medium, and longer-term charters.

