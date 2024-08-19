Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Director Robert Cascella Purchases 35,000 Shares

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Free Report) Director Robert Cascella purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.06 per share, for a total transaction of $37,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 349,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,043.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Robert Cascella also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 19th, Robert Cascella purchased 4,000 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.14 per share, for a total transaction of $4,560.00.

On Wednesday, August 14th, Robert Cascella purchased 35,000 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.79 per share, for a total transaction of $27,650.00.

On Thursday, June 6th, Robert Cascella purchased 50,000 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $102,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ STIM traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 570,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,013. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.83. Neuronetics, Inc. has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $5.07. The company has a market cap of $30.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.32.

Neuronetics ( NASDAQ:STIM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $16.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.76 million. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 109.00% and a negative net margin of 45.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Washington CORP lifted its position in shares of Neuronetics by 88.8% in the second quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 1,274,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 599,455 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. increased its stake in Neuronetics by 205.1% in the 4th quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 725,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after buying an additional 487,591 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Neuronetics by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,039,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after buying an additional 260,000 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the 4th quarter valued at $545,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 322,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 178,700 shares in the last quarter. 53.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Neuronetics from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Neuronetics from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Neuronetics in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

