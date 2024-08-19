Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.45.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Nextracker from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Nextracker from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Nextracker from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Susquehanna began coverage on Nextracker in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “positive” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Nextracker from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

NASDAQ:NXT opened at $38.94 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.11 and its 200-day moving average is $51.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 2.49. Nextracker has a 1-year low of $32.14 and a 1-year high of $62.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $719.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.71 million. Nextracker had a net margin of 14.87% and a negative return on equity of 20.75%. The company’s revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nextracker will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXT. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 23.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 5,810 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in Nextracker by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 103,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after buying an additional 10,699 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Nextracker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,393,000. Scientech Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nextracker by 219.9% in the 2nd quarter. Scientech Research LLC now owns 40,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 28,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 98.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 147,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,916,000 after acquiring an additional 73,119 shares in the last quarter. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

