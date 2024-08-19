Nicholas Dominic Cortezi Sells 1,500 Shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Stock

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $97,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,497.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Nicholas Dominic Cortezi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 19th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 35,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.69, for a total transaction of $2,264,150.00.

Ryan Specialty stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $64.77. 624,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 912,237. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of 121.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.22. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.49 and a 12 month high of $69.03.

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $695.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.56 million. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 48.08%. Ryan Specialty’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. Ryan Specialty’s payout ratio is currently 83.02%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Ryan Specialty by 96.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the second quarter worth $39,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Ryan Specialty by 1,283.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RYAN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Ryan Specialty from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Ryan Specialty from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

