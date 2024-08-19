Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 533,400 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 0.9% of Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $140,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 2.7% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,915 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $11,526,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC grew its position in Visa by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 5,511 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Nvest Financial LLC increased its stake in Visa by 7.8% during the second quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 1.1% during the second quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,833 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.2% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,720 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,801,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE V traded down $1.59 on Monday, hitting $265.79. 2,281,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,196,752. The firm has a market cap of $486.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $266.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.57. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.78 and a fifty-two week high of $290.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.42. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Visa from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Visa from $320.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $315.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Visa

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.