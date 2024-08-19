Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 533,400 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 0.9% of Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $140,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 2.7% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,915 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $11,526,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC grew its position in Visa by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 5,511 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Nvest Financial LLC increased its stake in Visa by 7.8% during the second quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 1.1% during the second quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,833 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.2% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,720 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,801,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE V traded down $1.59 on Monday, hitting $265.79. 2,281,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,196,752. The firm has a market cap of $486.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $266.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.57. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.78 and a fifty-two week high of $290.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.24%.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Visa from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Visa from $320.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $315.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.25.
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
