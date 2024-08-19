Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,180 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $8,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HIG. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 456,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,073,000 after buying an additional 97,465 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 378.8% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 16,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 13,232 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 229,305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,629,000 after acquiring an additional 12,067 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 261,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,059,000 after purchasing an additional 32,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 34,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 13,710 shares during the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HIG traded up $0.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $111.11. The stock had a trading volume of 523,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,647,048. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.92. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.82 and a 52 week high of $112.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 11.44%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.36%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 25th that allows the company to buyback $3.30 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

HIG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $117.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.88.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 4,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $414,809.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,582.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

