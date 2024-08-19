Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 155 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,068 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $7,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Fortive by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 896,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,058,000 after acquiring an additional 369,351 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Fortive by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 369,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,748,000 after buying an additional 188,415 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 577,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,496,000 after buying an additional 13,251 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Fortive by 599.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 52,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after buying an additional 45,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in Fortive by 6.7% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 275,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,719,000 after buying an additional 17,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FTV traded up $0.98 during trading on Monday, reaching $70.56. 2,524,747 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,739,495. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $24.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.12. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.05 and a fifty-two week high of $87.10.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on FTV. Barclays cut their price target on Fortive from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Fortive from $89.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Fortive from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.91.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

