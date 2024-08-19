Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 314 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $11,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 5,720.0% during the second quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

OTIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.83.

OTIS traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $92.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,286,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,111,576. The stock has a market cap of $37.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 1.03. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $73.32 and a 1 year high of $100.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.71.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 31.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.09%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

