Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $35.68 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,152,196 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,934 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $35,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Trading Up 2.6 %

INTC traded up $0.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,247,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,211,004. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.05. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $18.84 and a twelve month high of $51.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,576. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on INTC. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Intel from $32.50 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James downgraded Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.04.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intel

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.