Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $8.05 Million Stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,933 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,504 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $8,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IT. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Gartner by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 3.2% during the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 744 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 2.2% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,079 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Gartner by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 94 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Gartner by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Gartner

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.49, for a total value of $505,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,636,008.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 500 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.28, for a total value of $252,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,059 shares in the company, valued at $4,072,051.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.49, for a total transaction of $505,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,636,008.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,770 shares of company stock valued at $12,700,121 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IT shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $517.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Gartner to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com lowered Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Gartner from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $521.00.

Gartner Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IT traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $484.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,384. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $459.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $456.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $323.61 and a one year high of $509.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.33.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.20. Gartner had a return on equity of 142.05% and a net margin of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

