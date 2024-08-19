Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Invests $8.40 Million in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 84,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,397,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,803,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 6,408 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. TSA Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $670,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $99.93. 216,075 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,634. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.27 and a fifty-two week high of $100.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.49 and its 200-day moving average is $99.23.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

