Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 269 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 225,682 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $51,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,517 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 5.4% in the second quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,083 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 8.8% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 12,104 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $1,125,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 4,781.8% during the second quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 537 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total transaction of $875,887.68. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 64,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,014,787.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP traded up $1.64 on Monday, hitting $246.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 710,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,272,743. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $199.33 and a 12 month high of $258.66. The firm has a market cap of $150.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.06.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.03. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 26.90%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.79.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

