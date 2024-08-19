Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 750 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,141 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $10,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PWR. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the first quarter worth $25,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Gerald A. Ducey, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.93, for a total value of $3,868,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,490,297.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total transaction of $34,087,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,595,938.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gerald A. Ducey, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.93, for a total value of $3,868,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,490,297.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,000 shares of company stock valued at $46,797,270 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Price Performance

NYSE:PWR traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $266.47. The stock had a trading volume of 297,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,703. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.60 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $261.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.30. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $153.74 and a one year high of $286.87.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 6.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $287.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Quanta Services from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price target (up previously from $305.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $255.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.09.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

