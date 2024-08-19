Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 117 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 91,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $11,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of A. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 527.8% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the first quarter worth $41,000. 87.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agilent Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of A stock traded up $0.34 on Monday, hitting $140.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,074,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,748,891. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $96.80 and a one year high of $155.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.37. The company has a market cap of $40.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The medical research company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.84% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.236 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agilent Technologies

In other news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $254,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,274,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $1,999,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,595,494.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $254,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,274,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,916 shares of company stock valued at $2,527,860. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on A. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Agilent Technologies from $147.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.27.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

