Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,624 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,624 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of CMS Energy worth $9,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 48,203.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 50,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 50,614 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 352,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,267,000 after buying an additional 49,630 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,680,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,579,000 after buying an additional 40,302 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,038,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,326,000 after buying an additional 18,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 132.8% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,071,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,100,000 after buying an additional 611,282 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMS Energy stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $66.62. The stock had a trading volume of 662,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,347,399. The stock has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.38. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $49.87 and a 52 week high of $67.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.33.

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.80%.

In other CMS Energy news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,360 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total value of $143,464.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,859.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total transaction of $143,464.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,859.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $99,986.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,098,433.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.55.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

