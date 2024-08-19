Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,900 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 121,584 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $9,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,658,572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,093,093,000 after acquiring an additional 11,023,109 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,877,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $773,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758,049 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,619,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $506,753,000 after acquiring an additional 121,154 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,422,766 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $505,956,000 after acquiring an additional 537,180 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $478,594,000. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.81 per share, for a total transaction of $55,226.39. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,510.51. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 0.1 %

FIS traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $79.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,178,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,086,187. The stock has a market cap of $43.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.72, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.48. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.91 and a 52 week high of $80.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.91% and a negative net margin of 54.14%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is -14.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.45.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

