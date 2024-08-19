Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 195,518 Shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report) by 43.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 251,474 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 195,518 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Golar LNG were worth $7,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLNG. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Golar LNG during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Golar LNG in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Golar LNG by 26,805.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,112 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,093 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the second quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLNG stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.03. 483,040 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,211,225. Golar LNG Limited has a 12-month low of $19.94 and a 12-month high of $36.52. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Golar LNG ( NASDAQ:GLNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The shipping company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Golar LNG had a net margin of 38.11% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $63.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.27 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Golar LNG Limited will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. Golar LNG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.24%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GLNG. StockNews.com lowered shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Golar LNG from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Golar LNG from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. B. Riley boosted their price target on Golar LNG from $35.50 to $44.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Golar LNG from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.10.

Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.

