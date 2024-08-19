Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,845 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,063 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,845 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $29,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 78.7% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 84 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 206.9% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 89 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $372.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $437.40.

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.11, for a total value of $257,445.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,488.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO John P. Molloy sold 23,985 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.50, for a total value of $9,773,887.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,079,557.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.11, for a total transaction of $257,445.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,141 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,488.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,949 shares of company stock valued at $12,002,807 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSI stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $421.34. The stock had a trading volume of 194,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,690. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The company has a market capitalization of $70.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.94. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $269.64 and a one year high of $424.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $393.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $362.39.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 378.15% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

