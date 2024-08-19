Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,093 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,093 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $37,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total transaction of $3,687,567.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,618,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other S&P Global news, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total value of $3,687,567.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,618,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edouard Tavernier sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total transaction of $245,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,217 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,816.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,862 shares of company stock worth $8,645,727 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on S&P Global from $500.00 to $552.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America upped their target price on S&P Global from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $532.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $530.75.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded up $4.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $495.27. The stock had a trading volume of 326,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,211. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $466.65 and a 200-day moving average of $441.56. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $340.49 and a 12-month high of $502.95. The company has a market capitalization of $154.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.03.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 25.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 40.81%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

