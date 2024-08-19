Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 800 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $7,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,398,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,640 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 109,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,544,000 after purchasing an additional 23,876 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

TSCO stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $263.99. The stock had a trading volume of 403,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,523. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $267.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.26. The firm has a market cap of $28.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.81. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $185.00 and a 52 week high of $290.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.93. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 51.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.84%.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In other news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total transaction of $141,669.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,349.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on TSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $241.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.58.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

