Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 9,582 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 573,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,582 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $64,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 254.5% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 188.1% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PLD. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $124.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Argus raised their price objective on Prologis from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Prologis from $123.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Prologis from $137.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.81.

Prologis Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of PLD stock traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $124.69. 762,499 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,691,124. The company has a market cap of $115.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.29. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.64 and a 1-year high of $137.52.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.41). Prologis had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 36.37%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Prologis

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.