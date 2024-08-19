NL Industries, Inc. Declares None Dividend of $0.43 (NYSE:NL)

NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL – Get Free Report) declared a None dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th.

NL Industries has raised its dividend payment by an average of 20.5% per year over the last three years. NL Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 37.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NL Industries Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of NL traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.02. 44,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,039. NL Industries has a 12-month low of $4.46 and a 12-month high of $8.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.65. The company has a market cap of $342.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 0.55.

NL Industries Company Profile

NL Industries, Inc, through its subsidiary, CompX International Inc, operates in the component products industry in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic cabinet locks and other locking mechanisms, including disc tumbler locks; pin tumbler locking mechanisms under KeSet, System 64, TuBar, and Turbine brands; and electronic locks under CompX eLock and StealthLock brands for use in various applications, such as mailboxes, ignition systems, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, vending and cash containment machines.

