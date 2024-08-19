NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) PT Lowered to C$5.50

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by CIBC from C$5.75 to C$5.50 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
NWH.UN has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$5.25 to C$5.75 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$6.43.
NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.
