NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NRG Energy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.14.

NRG Energy Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NRG Energy stock opened at $82.78 on Friday. NRG Energy has a 52-week low of $36.30 and a 52-week high of $87.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.66.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $1.82. NRG Energy had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 42.60%. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that NRG Energy will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NRG Energy

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in NRG Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the first quarter worth $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 76.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NRG Energy in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

