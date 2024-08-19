NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Oppenheimer in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $150.00 price objective on the stock.

NuCana Price Performance

NCNA stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.59. The company had a trading volume of 35,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,056. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.15 and a 200 day moving average of $4.97. NuCana has a 12 month low of $2.53 and a 12 month high of $20.25.

Get NuCana alerts:

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.31) by $3.15. Analysts anticipate that NuCana will post -11.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About NuCana

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NuCana stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of NuCana plc ( NASDAQ:NCNA Free Report ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc owned approximately 0.57% of NuCana as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 44.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of medicines to treat patients with cancer. It applies its ProTide technology to transform prescribed chemotherapy agents and nucleoside analogs into medicines. The company, through its technology, is developing ProTides medicines to overcome the limitations of nucleoside analogs and generate much higher concentrations of anti-cancer metabolites in cancer cells.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NuCana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuCana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.