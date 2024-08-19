NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Oppenheimer in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $150.00 price objective on the stock.
NCNA stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.59. The company had a trading volume of 35,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,056. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.15 and a 200 day moving average of $4.97. NuCana has a 12 month low of $2.53 and a 12 month high of $20.25.
NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.31) by $3.15. Analysts anticipate that NuCana will post -11.79 EPS for the current year.
NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of medicines to treat patients with cancer. It applies its ProTide technology to transform prescribed chemotherapy agents and nucleoside analogs into medicines. The company, through its technology, is developing ProTides medicines to overcome the limitations of nucleoside analogs and generate much higher concentrations of anti-cancer metabolites in cancer cells.
