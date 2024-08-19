Numbers Protocol Hits 24-Hour Volume of $577,797.90 (NUM)

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. During the last week, Numbers Protocol has traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar. One Numbers Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0390 or 0.00000066 BTC on exchanges. Numbers Protocol has a market cap of $25.21 million and $577,797.90 worth of Numbers Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Numbers Protocol

Numbers Protocol was first traded on November 18th, 2021. Numbers Protocol’s total supply is 648,074,122 tokens and its circulating supply is 646,831,998 tokens. The official website for Numbers Protocol is www.numbersprotocol.io. Numbers Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/numbers-protocol. Numbers Protocol’s official Twitter account is @numbersprotocol.

Numbers Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Numbers Protocol (NUM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Numbers Protocol has a current supply of 648,074,122 with 638,011,138 in circulation. The last known price of Numbers Protocol is 0.03895243 USD and is down -0.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $539,887.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.numbersprotocol.io/.”

