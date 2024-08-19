Numbers Protocol (NUM) Price Tops $0.0389 on Exchanges

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. One Numbers Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0389 or 0.00000066 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Numbers Protocol has traded up 7.7% against the dollar. Numbers Protocol has a market cap of $25.18 million and $528,008.69 worth of Numbers Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000023 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000090 BTC.

About Numbers Protocol

Numbers Protocol’s genesis date was November 18th, 2021. Numbers Protocol’s total supply is 648,074,122 tokens and its circulating supply is 646,831,998 tokens. Numbers Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/numbers-protocol. Numbers Protocol’s official Twitter account is @numbersprotocol. The official website for Numbers Protocol is www.numbersprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Numbers Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Numbers Protocol (NUM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Numbers Protocol has a current supply of 648,074,122 with 638,011,138 in circulation. The last known price of Numbers Protocol is 0.03921469 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $542,802.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.numbersprotocol.io/.”

