NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Trading 0.4% Higher

Shares of NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) rose 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.29 and last traded at $9.12. Approximately 898,684 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 5,005,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price objective on NuScale Power from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.15.

NuScale Power Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 1.25.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.18). NuScale Power had a negative net margin of 592.28% and a negative return on equity of 61.82%. The firm had revenue of $0.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NuScale Power Co. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at NuScale Power

In other news, insider Robert K. Temple sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,054 shares in the company, valued at $190,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Robert K. Temple sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Carl M. Fisher sold 12,302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total value of $108,134.58. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,539.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NuScale Power

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of NuScale Power by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 4,014 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuScale Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NuScale Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in NuScale Power by 100.0% in the first quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its position in NuScale Power by 44.3% in the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 7,986 shares during the last quarter. 15.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NuScale Power

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

