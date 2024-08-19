Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $39.67

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.67 and last traded at $39.67, with a volume of 87456 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.47.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 81,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. DDFG Inc lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. DDFG Inc now owns 12,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 24,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

