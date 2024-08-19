Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) Shares Sold by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 514,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,070 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio were worth $7,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $631,000. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 5,979 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 136,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 28,516 shares in the last quarter. 16.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NXP traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.84. 117,315 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,117. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.44. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 52-week low of $12.91 and a 52-week high of $15.25.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Announces Dividend

About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

