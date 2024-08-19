NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Trading Up 0.1%

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $125.67 and last traded at $124.66. Approximately 81,431,047 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 448,089,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.31.

NVIDIA Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 72.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.61.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.40% and a return on equity of 110.60%. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 262.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. This is a boost from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.92, for a total transaction of $15,888,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 555,000 shares in the company, valued at $58,785,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.92, for a total transaction of $15,888,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 555,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,785,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total transaction of $12,579,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,614,995 shares in the company, valued at $8,031,549,925.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,320,723 shares of company stock valued at $631,994,141 over the last quarter. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in NVIDIA by 884.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 213,127,959 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,329,751,000 after purchasing an additional 191,469,114 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 854.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,622,629 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $22,561,200,000 after buying an additional 163,482,580 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 870.3% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 102,422,225 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,658,922,000 after buying an additional 91,867,031 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1,123.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,039,713 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,371,255,000 after buying an additional 84,515,429 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 808.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,689,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $10,215,474,000 after acquiring an additional 73,589,208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

