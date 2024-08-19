Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on OMGA. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James began coverage on Omega Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their target price on shares of Omega Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Omega Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.20.

Omega Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OMGA opened at $1.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.91 and its 200 day moving average is $2.64. The stock has a market cap of $82.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.90. Omega Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $6.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 million. Omega Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,249.54% and a negative return on equity of 156.48%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omega Therapeutics will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Omega Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $460,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Omega Therapeutics by 78.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 13,873 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Omega Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in Omega Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

About Omega Therapeutics

Omega Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company's OMEGA platform enables control of fundamental epigenetic processes to correct the root cause of disease by restoring aberrant gene expression to a range without altering native nucleic acid sequences. It also develops OTX-2002 for hepatocellular carcinoma; OTX-2101 for non-small cell lung cancer; omega epigenomic controllers (OEC) for inflammatory lung diseases, such as neutrophilic asthma, acute respiratory distress syndrome, dermatological, oncology, and rheumatological indications; OEC candidates for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; liver regeneration medicines; and OEC candidates for patients with diabetes and other conditions to treat corneal epithelial injury.

