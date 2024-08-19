OMG Network Achieves Market Capitalization of $33.98 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. In the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 9.2% higher against the dollar. One OMG Network token can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000413 BTC on exchanges. OMG Network has a market cap of $33.98 million and approximately $9.28 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00035521 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00006651 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00012157 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00007780 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001383 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004218 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000094 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG Network (OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

