Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Oncternal Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Oncternal Therapeutics Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of ONCT opened at $3.71 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.18. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $13.14. The company has a market cap of $10.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.36.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.89) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.03) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $0.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.24 million. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,160.73% and a negative return on equity of 107.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.00) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics stock. Quantum Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 27,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.94% of Oncternal Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 16.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

