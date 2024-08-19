O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Position Boosted by Vista Investment Partners LLC

Vista Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive makes up 1.6% of Vista Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $4,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 325.0% in the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 34 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,124.00 to $1,115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,250.00 to $1,225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,130.67.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

ORLY stock traded up $3.63 on Friday, reaching $1,119.52. 263,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,573. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $860.10 and a 12 month high of $1,169.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,065.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,059.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.92.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.98 by ($0.43). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 146.57% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total transaction of $1,424,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,016,543.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Dana Perlman sold 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,109.76, for a total value of $53,268.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,406.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total transaction of $1,424,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,016,543.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,589 shares of company stock valued at $39,989,614. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

