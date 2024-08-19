Ormat Technologies, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:ORA)

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th.

Ormat Technologies has raised its dividend by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years. Ormat Technologies has a payout ratio of 18.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ormat Technologies to earn $2.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.6%.

Ormat Technologies stock opened at $73.75 on Monday. Ormat Technologies has a 12 month low of $58.73 and a 12 month high of $78.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.41. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.51.

Ormat Technologies ( NYSE:ORA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $212.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Ormat Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David Granot sold 686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total value of $50,393.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,958.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ORA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ormat Technologies from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Ormat Technologies from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on Ormat Technologies from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Ormat Technologies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.67.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, Guadeloupe, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

