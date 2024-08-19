OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Short Interest Update

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 853,000 shares, a decrease of 18.0% from the July 15th total of 1,040,000 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 151,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.

KIDS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a report on Friday. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

NASDAQ:KIDS traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,638. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 4.45. OrthoPediatrics has a 1 year low of $23.10 and a 1 year high of $38.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $651.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.50 and a beta of 1.19.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in OrthoPediatrics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the second quarter worth about $223,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 8.0% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 134,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 345.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 23,841 shares during the period. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in OrthoPediatrics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $514,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, engages in designing, developing, and marketing anatomically appropriate implants, instruments, and specialized braces for children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers pediatric trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

