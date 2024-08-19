Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) PT Raised to C$27.00

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.88% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on OR. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Osisko Gold Royalties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$28.50.

TSE OR traded up C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$23.71. 89,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,456. Osisko Gold Royalties has a one year low of C$15.42 and a one year high of C$25.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$22.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$21.93. The stock has a market cap of C$4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.00, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

In related news, Director Victor Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.19, for a total value of C$115,950.00. In other Osisko Gold Royalties news, Director Everard Trenton Richards sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.19, for a total transaction of C$332,913.00. Also, Director Victor Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.19, for a total value of C$115,950.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $562,172. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

